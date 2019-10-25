Country BJP’s first priority, says Sadanand Gowda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadanand Gowda said that BJP’s priority was to put country first and ensure that no citizen is a slave, which resonate with the Gandhian principles.

He added that the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflect the same and that development of the country was possible only with the BJP.

Speaking at ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ in Penamaluru here on Thursday, the Union minister said that no government since independence incorporated Gandhi’s ideals in governance. “The successive governments had taken the name of Gandhi during elections, but nobody followed the principles. In 2014, PM Narendra Modi toured the country and had given a call for Swachh Bharat with Gandhi’s philosophy as its base. He created a movement,” he said.

BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana and Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary also participated in the sankalp yatra.