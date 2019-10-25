Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna in spate, low-lying areas in Vijayawada inundated

Prakasam Barrage’s 72 gates lifted, citizens asked to move out

Published: 25th October 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Lanka residents leaving their homes with belongings in tow as excess water released from Prakasam Barrage has flooded their homes | Prasant Madugula

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: River Krishna is in spate after heavy rain lashed neighboring Karnataka. By Thursday evening, Prakasam Barrage received 4,78,114 cusecs of water prompting the officials to lift all 72 gates of the barrage up to one foot and release water downstream.

With water released from the Srisailam project followed by Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala dams, the gates of the barrage were lifted. The first warning continued throughout Thursday and the officials concerned alerted people staying in low-lying areas, such as Krishna Lanka to move to safer places.

“We got a message from the Collector’s office on Wednesday afternoon that water will be released from the (Prakasam) barrage,” said 40-year-old Raju, a resident of Krishna Lanka. However, the residents complained of not being informed of the approximate quantity of water that was to be released.

“Officials always come and say that water will be released but never tell the quantity. It becomes difficult for us to decide what to shift and what not to. In the middle of the night on Wednesday, suddenly water came rushing in and we had to shift our belongings at 3 am,” Raju added.

This apart, not being able to go to work and thus losing out on income is the biggest problem faced by the residents of Krishna Lanka as most of them are daily wagers. The Collector said that more water was expected to be released as the water-level exceeded the full reservoir level (FRL) of 175 feet and reached 178.68 feet at Pulichintala Dam.

“Additional 4.78 lakh cusecs of water is likely to be released from Prakasam Barrage by tonight (Thursday),” he said as he requested people staying in low-lying areas to shift to safer places. It is the seventh and 12th time that the gates of Srisailam dam and Prakasam Barrage have been lifted in this season, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
River Krishna Prakasam Barrage Nagarjuna Sagar Pulichintala dam
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp