South Central Railway holds meeting to ensure fertiliser availability

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of South Central Railway (SCR) convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to make plans to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers for the upcoming Kharif season.

During the course of the meeting, the officials discussed the steps to be taken for the transportation of imported fertiliser to Telangana and within Andhra Pradesh from the ports of Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture), Telangana C Parthasarthi has requested the SCR officials to increase stock unloading points in Telangana and make proposals for the same as soon as possible. Discussion regarding the deal will be held soon so that the products can reach markets faster.

Principal Chief Operations Manager K Siva Prasad and Principal Chief Commercial Manager G John Prasad were present at the meet.