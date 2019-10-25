South Central Railway to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the directions of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), South Central Railway (SCR) will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 2 coinciding with the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhai Patel (October 31).

In a press release issued on Thursday, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the objective of Vigilance Awareness Week is to create awareness among citizens and government employees through participation and proactive vigilance management to bring down corruption. This year’s theme is “Integrity the way of life”, he added.

Rakesh also said the SCR’s vigilance wing will organise programmes at the zonal headquarters, six divisions and three major workshops to create awareness against corruption and bring about improvements in the system using technology. The event will commence on October 28 with employees of all units taking a pledge in the afternoon to refrain from corruption in all spheres of public life. The pledge will be administered by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya at the zonal headquarters, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad and by the respective heads at other offices.

The programmes will conclude on November 2 with a walkathon and bicycle rally from the Rail Kalyan in Mettuguda to the Railway Officers club, followed by the formation of a human chain to create awareness on the current year’s theme.

Special programmes at divisions, workshops

