Home Cities Vijayawada

Stop uranium mining in Kadapa: former SC judge

Gowda said that post retirement, he is having doubts whether democracy is still functional in the State.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Expert panel members at UCIL’s uranium plant in Kadapa (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was elected from Kadapa district should stop uranium mining there, said former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda while addressing a gathering at MBVK Bhavan in the city on Thursday. “Rampant mining has rendered the area geologically vulnerable. Due to lack of proper disposal of radioactive wastes, people residing in nearby areas are suffering from radioactive contamination leading to deaths in many cases, Many people have been forced to vacate their residences and shift to safer areas,” he added.

Gowda said that post retirement, he is having doubts whether democracy is still functional in the State.
“After retiring as a judge of the Supreme Court, I started having doubts about the state of democracy in the State. Is there any respect towards the Constitution of India? The current situation proves otherwise.”

“The constitution grants human rights to every individual. The public has the right to question the government, be it at the State level or the Centre. In order to provide better governance and resolve ground-level issues swiftly, decentralised governance is required. It is for this exact purpose that the village panchayats were set up in the 1970s. However, their powers are now being exploited,” he added.
“Uranium mining is in violation of the citizens’ right to life as it blatantly violates the Constitution of India. The Environmental Protection Act which was passed in 1986, clearly states that there should be an ecological balance. However, reports clearly indicate that the people living near the mines are inhaling polluted air which can lead to deformities and even death,” the former judge said.

He questioned the government’s role in preventing people and wildlife from falling sick due to radioactive poisoning.“What is the government doing to protect the public? As a retired judge, I will not stay calm and will question the government about its practices. We have to ensure that fundamental rights like equality and right to life for all citizens are safeguarded,” he concluded. Activists, lawyers and students from across the State took part in the seminar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Kadapa district uranium mining former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp