Two-day international conference on renewable energy-based technologies at VR Siddhartha College ends

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day international conference on advances in renewable energy-based technologies (ICARRET) which was organized by the mechanical engineering department of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, ended on a grand note on Thursday.

On the second day of the seminar, N Rajya Lakshmi, senior scientist, Centre for Fuel Cell Technology, IIT Madras Research Park, explained the role of fuel cells in power generation and its domestic applications. Around 1,200 students participated in the conference. Academicians from across the nation and even foreign countries also took part.