Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to set up cattle shed at Rajarajeswaripeta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure water supply and fodder for the upcoming cattle shed beside the model fish market at Rajarajeswaripeta in the next couple of days.

The civic body chief accompanied by VMC veterinary surgeon N Sridhar inspected the site meant for establishing the cattle shed. During his inspection, Venkatesh instructed Sridhar to carry out a special drive across the city and shift the stray cattle to the upcoming cattle shed. He also cautioned that hefty penalties will be imposed on the cattle owners for letting them roam on roads. If the owners refuse to pay heed, the cattle will be handed over to organic farmers, he added.

Later, the municipal Commissioner proceeded to localities in One Town and Vidyadharapuram. On observing a huge chunk of garbage piled up beside drains in KT Road, he ordered the officials concerned to lay iron fencing near the drains flowing from hillocks to prevent clogging. He further proceeded to Sitara Junction and expressed his dissatisfaction over the sanitation workers for not clearing garbage across the road. Instructions were given to the sanitation staff to clear the roads at regular intervals to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.