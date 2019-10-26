Home Cities Vijayawada

Sandbags stolen at Vijayawada's Ramalingeswara Nagar flood retaining wall

The incident happened on a day when the opposition TDP staged protests across the State highlighting the scarcity of sand in the YSRC government.   

Published: 26th October 2019 06:19 AM

Flood retaining wall at Ramalingeswara Nagar in Vijayawada (Photo |EPS)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an incident that exposed the demand for sand in the State, sandbags placed to plug leakage of water from the flood retaining wall at Ramalingeswara Nagar in the city were ‘stolen’ by unknown persons leading to inundation of the locality on Friday.

Following heavy inflows into the Prakasam Barrage, officials identified three vulnerable spots at Ramalingeswara Nagar two days ago as part of flood control measures and placed sand bags to plug leakage of water from the retaining wall.

However, the sand bags were stolen, which resulted in leakage of floodwater from the retaining wall inundating Ramalingeswara Nagar.

“We used the sand from the emergency stock available with us. The stealing of sand bags highlighted the severity of sand scarcity in the State,” said an official. At present,  the State is witnessing severe scarcity of sand hampering the construction activity. Though the YSRC government announced its new sand policy on September 5, the demand for the construction material could not be met due to heavy rains and floods in the State.

In a recent review over sand availability in the State, officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that they were in a position to supply only 45,000 metric tonnes of sand a day. The Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the supply of sand to 1 lakh metric tonnes a day to overcome the shortage of construction material.  

Staging Statewide protests against the scarcity of sand, the opposition TDP flayed the YSRC government for its ‘failure’ to meet the demand for the construction material. As a result, construction activity had come to a standstill in the State, rendering lakhs of building workers jobless, the TDP said. However, the Mines and Geology department officials said the situation will improve soon. “There is enough stock of sand with APMDC. In L&T dump at Amaravati, over 3 lakh cubic metres of sand is available. Sand is being supplied to builders and bulk users. In the next 10 days, there will not be any shortage of sand,” said an official.

TAGS
Ramalingeswara Nagar Krishna River YSRC government TDP Prakasam Barrage YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
