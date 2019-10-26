Vijayawada cops come to destitute couple’s rescue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West Zone police on Friday donated Rs 55,000 to a couple who was finding it difficult to make ends meet.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudhakar, the officials came to know of the couple’s plight through that said Siva Prasad and Kumari were married since 2012, and that the husband suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell from a parapet wall two years ago.

The couple was residing in a rented house at Cholera Hospital Center and running from pillar to post seeking government aid.

Some journalists, upon seeing Kumari carrying her husband on her shoulders to the sub-collector’s officer to submit a Spandana petition a week ago, shared the couple’s story on social media, after which it went viral.