Vijayawada Police arrest 30-year-old man for creating ruckus near Gunadala centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested a 30-year-old man for creating a ruckus with his car near Gunadala junction in Vijayawada, damaging three cars in the process on Friday. According to the Machavaram police, accused driver Satish Kumar was reportedly on his way to Ramavarappadu junction along with three friends and was allegedly in an inebriated state.

When the vehicle reached Gunadala junction, in order to avoid hitting a pack of stray dogs that came on the road suddenly, Satish hit a electricity pole after losing control over the vehicle. It stopped only after hitting three other cars parked near a mechanic shop.The police took Satish into custody. “No one was injured in the accident but three cars received dents,” said the police.