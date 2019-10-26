Vijayawada reliving monsoon nightmare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district is facing its worst nightmare once again. Not just in the rural areas, but even the residents of low-lying areas in Vijayawada are bearing the brunt of the increased inflow into Prakasam Barrage. Those living in Ramalingeswara Nagar were compelled to evacuate to higher grounds as sandbags placed at a flood retaining wall was stolen, leading to flooding in the entire locality.

The inflow into Prakasam Barrage stood at 6 lakh cusecs as on Friday 7 pm, while the outflow was also maintained at around 6 lakh cusecs; the second-level warning continued. NDRF and fire teams were deployed for rescue operations, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that floods across the district were going down and would reduce considerably in the next 24 hours.

B Ramulu, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession and a resident of Ramalingeswara Nagar, said: “Even on Thursday night, water started entering our houses and its level rose to more than 4 feet in sometime, damaging all our belongings. The flooding was due to the leakages in the flood wall. The officials, who visited us, said we would be shifted to a relief camp. As we don’t know how long this situation might last, I decided to take my family to our relative’s house.”

The collector stated that the leakage, a small hole on the wall, has been identified. “Presently, the flood situation is getting better and water-levels are falling down. Despite this, we have taken measures to plug the leakages and shift people to safer places.”

“As rain in the upstream areas has stopped, there is a decrease in the inflow into Prakasam Barrage. By the early hours of Saturday, the second-level warning is likely to be lifted. In the next 24 hours, the inflows are expected to reduce further. Six villages upstream of the barrage are affected. We have arranged six relief camps in the district and over 800 families have been shifted. People at the relief camps are being made to stay there for the next two days. Once water recedes, sanitation works will begin on a large scale,” Imtiaz added.