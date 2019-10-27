Civic body moots online waste mgmt system

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been studying possibilities to enable the supervision of garbage collection through an online waste management system.

According to officials, QR code-enabled radio frequency identification (RFID) tags were introduced across the 59 divisions with an estimated cost of `3 crore last year, following the directions from the State government. The move aimed to improve door-to-door waste collection and address some shortcomings as the tags, installed at every households, alert squads about the uncleared bins.

“Recently, representatives of a private firm, CAL-ON Instruments, gave a Powerpoint presentation on segregation of garbage collected from micro-pockets. In all, the city has been divided into 1,256 micro-pockets and 82 clusters for implementation of the scheme. The sanitation staff scan the QR code set up while door-to-door collection. Data, such as the quantity of garbage collected, is gathered and uploaded online,” said municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

The civic chief further said that the online system will function through the help of SIM cards. “We have asked CAL-ON Instruments to develop a system to track the quantity of wet and dry waste generated and collected every day. A procedure will be developed for shifting of wet waste to the vermicompost plant in compact vehicles and dry waste to dumping yard through primary and secondary transport system’’, he said, adding instructions were given to sanitary inspectors for studying the benefits of introducing the online system by carrying out inspections.

Features of the online system

Facial recognition of sanitation employees to register their attendance

Mapping of waste generating units

One RFID scanner set up in each micro-pocket

Weighing of wet waste at micro-pocket transfer point. Weighing of dry waste at collection points

GPS tracker for monitoring of movement of compactors and tractors