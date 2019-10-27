Home Cities Vijayawada

Eco-friendly diyas give Chinese LED lights a run for their money

Meanwhile, several traditional buyers people still line up to buy red clay diyas. The buyers claim they are more affordable and bear a natural look.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens purchasing diyas on the eve of Diwali near PWD grounds on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lights are instrumental to the celebration of Diwali. As such for the past few months, potters across the city have geared up to make several varieties of diyas.Despite stiff competition from Chinese LED lights, which are cheap and easy to use, roadside sellers have taken up the challenge head-on by selling thousands of eco-friendly clay diyas.

In Vijayawada, near Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar around 20 women are selling eco-friendly diyas ranging from basic models to exquisite designer types.  A set of four small diyas cost Rs 20, while the designer ones cost Rs 20 to Rs 50 each.

However, not everyone has managed to capitalise on this.  B Ramanamma of Chandarlapadu says, “My husband makes diyas every Diwali and also on other festivals. This is a big business for us. But with the arrival of designer, wax and jelly-based candles, our business has been affected. Meanwhile, the making charges have also increased substantially. Due to recent rain followed by floods, we couldn’t find good quality soil to make diyas and the ones we managed to do, we could not bake them. As a result, a lot of the produce was wasted.”

“People try to bargain, while buying diyas. When I say four diyas cost Rs 20, they ask me for six. Sometimes, we are forced to sell them for this price only or else we will be staring at a loss post Diwali,” she added.

Meanwhile, several traditional buyers people still line up to buy red clay diyas. The buyers claim they are more affordable and bear a natural look.

Speaking to TNIE, K Swarna Latha a customer said, “In the olden days, Diwali was celebrated with traditional clay diyas. Though my children are more interested in designer diyas, I always purchase the clay ones. The prices are also quite affordable. For eco-friendly celebrations, people should opt for clay diyas.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp