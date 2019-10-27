Eco-friendly diyas give Chinese LED lights a run for their money

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lights are instrumental to the celebration of Diwali. As such for the past few months, potters across the city have geared up to make several varieties of diyas.Despite stiff competition from Chinese LED lights, which are cheap and easy to use, roadside sellers have taken up the challenge head-on by selling thousands of eco-friendly clay diyas.

In Vijayawada, near Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar around 20 women are selling eco-friendly diyas ranging from basic models to exquisite designer types. A set of four small diyas cost Rs 20, while the designer ones cost Rs 20 to Rs 50 each.

However, not everyone has managed to capitalise on this. B Ramanamma of Chandarlapadu says, “My husband makes diyas every Diwali and also on other festivals. This is a big business for us. But with the arrival of designer, wax and jelly-based candles, our business has been affected. Meanwhile, the making charges have also increased substantially. Due to recent rain followed by floods, we couldn’t find good quality soil to make diyas and the ones we managed to do, we could not bake them. As a result, a lot of the produce was wasted.”

“People try to bargain, while buying diyas. When I say four diyas cost Rs 20, they ask me for six. Sometimes, we are forced to sell them for this price only or else we will be staring at a loss post Diwali,” she added.

Meanwhile, several traditional buyers people still line up to buy red clay diyas. The buyers claim they are more affordable and bear a natural look.

Speaking to TNIE, K Swarna Latha a customer said, “In the olden days, Diwali was celebrated with traditional clay diyas. Though my children are more interested in designer diyas, I always purchase the clay ones. The prices are also quite affordable. For eco-friendly celebrations, people should opt for clay diyas.”