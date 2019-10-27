Home Cities Vijayawada

Punctuality performance of SCR trains improves to 82 per cent

The punctuality performance of Mail/Express trains of South Central Railway (SCR) has increased to 82 per cent this year from 79 per cent in the previous year.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:02 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The punctuality performance of Mail/Express trains of South Central Railway (SCR) has increased to 82 per cent this year from 79 per cent in the previous year. The SCR’s performance in this regard is 8 per cent higher when compared with the average of its counterparts.

According to a press release issued by the SCR, the average of punctuality performance percentage from April to September in the financial year 2019-20 for Mail/Express trains has improved to 74.21 per cent in comparison to 67.05 per cent for the same period in 2018-19.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the SCR in maintaining punctuality, official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the Zone has adopted several initiatives and  introduced new technologies to improve its performance. Some of them were: rigorous monitoring at divisional, zonal and railway board levels; removal of infrastructure bottlenecks in a planned manner; planning of integrated mega blocks in such a way that all asset maintenance departments can do their work simultaneously; end-to-end running of some trains with diesel locomotives to avoid detention on account of loco changing from diesel to electric; conversion of conventional rakes of Mail/Express trains (Integral Coach Factory rakes) into LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes.Also, for attaining accuracy in punctuality data, the timing of arrival and departures are prominently being captured through data-loggers.

‘Dont carry flammable objects in trains’
Vijayawada: In order to make train journeys safer, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has urged passengers not to carry flammable objects while travelling on trains. The Railway Protection Force in coordination with the Government Railway Police has made elaborate arrangements to provide security to rail passengers, a press note released on Saturday said. Also, special police teams in plain clothes have been deployed. Passengers are advised not to carry such objects in trains as it is a punishable offence under Section 164 of the Railway Act. The offender may face jail term up to three years, or a fine of `1,000 or both, the note added.

