Rain, steep prices affect cracker sales

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Diwali the festival of lights a day away, fireworks’ sellers are doing brisk business. However, sales patterns have differed in comparison to previous years. As more and more citizens are becoming environment conscious, the sale of eco-friendly or green crackers has occupied centre stage.

As per reports, when the shops were set up this year, the sales were lagging since manufacturing and transportation costs had gone up. Extensive rain for three to four days also played spoilsport. However, the number of customers has increased substantially mainly due to the nostalgic factor of celebrating the festival once a year.

Speaking to TNIE, V Siva Kumar of Vinayaka Fireworks, said, “This year, 80 sellers were given permission to set up shop in Swaraj Maidan in the city. Initially, we were not able to do business of Rs 30,000 per day, but from Thursday onwards, the sales gained pace. Since the fashion of buying crackers online is yet to become popular, we managed to earn well by selling crackers.”

“Prices of crackers and transportation charges have increased by more than double as compared to last year. However, eco-friendly crackers have come to our rescue; we can sell small amounts for higher prices. This is what has ultimately aided us in boosting sales,” he added.

A box of small flower pots is being sold at the Swaraj Maidan for Rs 400, while the bigger boxes are priced at Rs 500 each. A small box of sparklers is priced at Rs 200 each, while small while big boxes are being sold for Rs 300 to Rs 500 each, depending upon the variants. Prices of eco-friendly crackers such as sparklers, flowerpots and even rockets start from Rs 500 pack.Several citizens are also advocating for a pollution-free festival.