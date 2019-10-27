Home Cities Vijayawada

Rain, steep prices affect cracker sales

Buyers opt for eco-friendly variants, sparklers and rockets sold upwards of `500 in city

Published: 27th October 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens buying crackers at PWD grounds in the city on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Diwali the festival of lights a day away, fireworks’ sellers are doing brisk business. However, sales patterns have differed in comparison to previous years. As more and more citizens are becoming environment conscious, the sale of eco-friendly or green crackers has occupied centre stage.

As per reports, when the shops were set up this year, the sales were lagging since manufacturing and transportation costs had gone up.  Extensive rain for three to four days also played spoilsport. However, the number of customers has increased substantially mainly due to the nostalgic factor of celebrating the festival once a year.

Speaking to TNIE, V Siva Kumar of Vinayaka Fireworks, said, “This year, 80 sellers were given permission to set up shop in Swaraj Maidan in the city. Initially, we were not able to do business of Rs 30,000 per day, but from Thursday onwards, the sales gained pace. Since the fashion of buying crackers online is yet to become popular, we managed to earn well by selling crackers.”

“Prices of crackers and transportation charges have increased by more than double as compared to last year. However, eco-friendly crackers have come to our rescue; we can sell small amounts for higher prices. This is what has ultimately aided us in boosting sales,” he added.

A box of small flower pots is being sold at the Swaraj Maidan for Rs 400, while the bigger boxes are priced at Rs 500 each. A small box of sparklers is priced at Rs 200 each, while small while big boxes are being sold for Rs 300 to Rs 500 each, depending upon the variants. Prices of eco-friendly crackers such as sparklers, flowerpots and even rockets start from Rs 500 pack.Several citizens are also advocating for a pollution-free festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp