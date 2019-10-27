Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada cops crack whip on traffic violators

Stating the reason to carry out the massive enforcement drive, he said many of the cars used in crimes had black films installed on their window panes which made it difficult to identify the criminals

VIJAYAWADA: Traffic police on Saturday launched a citywide enforcement drive and removed black films from 156 cars. The traffic cops intercepted more than 500 cars and removed black films on the spot. The owners/drivers were warned that their vehicles would be seized if they were caught with tinted glasses for the second time.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) TV Nagaraju, the enforcement drive was launched to ensure adherence to the Supreme Court order, which prohibited the usage of black films of any visual light transmission (VLT) or any other material on windscreen and rear/side window glasses of vehicles across the country.

“In 2012, the SC, in a judgment in a PIL filed by one Avishek Goenka, said installing anything beyond the VLT limit of 70 per cent on the front and rear windshields, and 50 per cent on the side windows was punishable by law. During vehicle checks, we warn the owners and ask them to remove the films on the spot. We also send notices to those identified using cars with tinted glasses,” the ADCP added.

Stating the reason to carry out the massive enforcement drive, he said many of the cars used in crimes had black films installed on their window panes which made it difficult to identify the criminals. “We are going to conduct more enforcement drives in the coming days,” Nagaraju told.

The traffic cops also seized 25 motorcycles with changed stock exhausts. “These vehicles with modified exhausts are causing sound and air pollution. Owners were asked to remove the exhausts on the spot and fines were imposed on them,” the ADCP informed. 

Counselling session for traffic violators
Vijayawada: The city traffic police conducted a counselling session for 40 traffic violators. In a special drive conducted in the past week across the city, police imposed fines on around 376 persons and called 40 violators for counseling session along with their parents held at Vyas Complex. Addressing the violators and their parents, traffic inspector R Suresh Reddy and other officials told the parents not to give vehicles to their minor children and warned of imposing hefty fines on them. The cops said majority of the accidental deaths were due to rash driving and stressed the need of helmet and seat-belt while driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers

