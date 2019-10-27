Workshop on conservation of green cover conducted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) N Prateep Kumar conducted a State level workshop with the chief conservator of forests, district forest officers and divisional forest officers on Saturday and instructed them to focus on the improvement of green cover by conducting plantation drives to achieve the required forest cover of 33 per cent as per the national policy on protection of forests.

Focusing on the disposal of pending pension cases at the earliest to extend support to the retired forest department officials, he instructed the officials concerned to review pending proposals in order to streamline operations.