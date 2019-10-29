Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation urges Botcha Satyanarayana to withdraw penalty on property tax defaulters

He further said the working sector has been badly affected and most of them are facing severe hardships in order to meet their daily needs.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation (APUCF) on Monday submitted a representation to Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, urging him to withdraw notices which state that citizens residing in the administrative limits of the 110 municipalities across the State have to pay 24 per cent as penalty on property tax in case of defaults and that the taxed amount cannot be repaid in instalments. 

In his representation to the minister, APUCF convener Ch Babu Rao said that recently the Commissioner and Director of the Municipal Administration office served notices to the public in all 110 municipalities imposing 24 per cent penalty on property tax default. Besides, the officials in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and municipalities are serving notices to the public, insisting them to pay the property tax for the entire year in a single instalment as opposed to earlier when it was collected in two quarters, he said.

He further said the working sector has been badly affected and most of them are facing severe hardships in order to meet their daily needs. “How can the government fleece the affected public by serving notices and imposing a penalty on property tax? Instead, measures should be taken in making a provision for the public to pay their taxes in two quarters like earlier,’’ Babu Rao said.

