Honour killing? two minors found dead in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, two minors, a boy and a girl, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Jayapuram of Bantumilli mandal on Sunday afternoon.

While the boy was pursuing ITI course from a private college in Gudlavalleru town, the girl had completed Intermediate.

According to Machilipatnam police, both minors were friends since childhood and had decided to get married after completing education. However, the duo left their homes in September after the girls’ parents objected to their relationship, citing that the boy belonged to a different caste.

“The two had eloped from home twice. The first time they were traced and returned to their respective parents. After their second attempt, both of them were discovered dead at the teenage boy’s house,” the police, which suspected honour killing, said, adding that the girl’s parents had threatened the boy not to get close to their daughter.

“The house in which the bodies were found was locked from the outside and the crime scene was sabotaged. Clues were collected from the scene and a case of suspicious deaths was registered. A team has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the issue,” the police added.