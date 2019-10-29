Railway Vigilance Awareness Week begins in Vijayawada division of  South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week in the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) began with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas administering an oath titled ‘Integrity Pledge’ to branch officers and the staff at the divisional office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said that the main objective of the Vigilance Awareness Week is to create awareness among the public as well as government employees through participative and proactive vigilance management in order to nullify corruption.

“Passengers can register their complaints by sending an SMS to the mobile number -9440618192. For online complaints/suggestions, the public can log on to www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in and click on ‘contact us’ after which the complainant will be redirected to another option named vigilance organisation,” he said.