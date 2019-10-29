Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man caught two-timing on TikTok, held for trying to kill wife

A 33-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police stating that her husband tried to kill her to marry another woman who he met on social media platform ‘TikTok’. 

Published: 29th October 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Google Playstore)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 33-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police stating that her husband tried to kill her to marry another woman who he met on social media platform ‘TikTok’. 

In her complaint, the woman, Anuradha, alleged that her husband P Satyaraju, a junior plant assistant at Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr. NTTPS), met a Hyderabad-based woman, Vanitha, on TikTok and secretly married her at Tirumala some months ago. Anuradha married Satyaraju ten years ago and the couple was childless. 

Anuradha further alleged that Satyaraju tried to kill her by taking her to an isolated place in the village, but she escaped. According to Ibrahimpatnam Inspector K Sreedhar, Satyaraju secretly married Vanitha in Tirumala and abandoned his first wife. When the complainant saw a video on TikTok and came to know about their relationship, she informed the same to their parents.

“They (both of their parents) had asked to him come back to his first wife. Following her complaint, a case has been registered and the man was taken into police custody,” said Inspector Sreedhar. 

