Andhra Cricket Association set to host Senior Women T20 cricket tournament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to host Senior Women T20 cricket tournament at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Complex, Mulapadu from October 31 to November 10.

All the matches will be conducted under the supervision of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) Women Selection Committee members Lopamudra Banarjee, Sudha Sha and Anjali Pendharkar.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, ACA secretary V Durga Prasad said top teams from five pools from all over the country were divided into groups A&B. Group-A consisted of Andhra, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, while Railways, Jharkhand, Baroda, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra were in Group B.

In the semi final matches to be played on November 8, Group A pool winners will take on Group B runners-up in the morning match and Group-A runners-up and Group-B winners will play in the afternoon session, he said, adding that the final match would be conducted on November 10.