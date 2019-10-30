Aspirants of horticulture assistant posts climb cell tower in Vijayawada in protest against state government's attitude

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed for a while in the city on Tuesday, when the aspirants of C posts in village/ward secretariats climbed a cell tower near Krishna Lanka, denouncing the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the State government in considering them ineligible even after they received the call letters.

The aspirants claimed that the government had earlier notified that those who had graduation and post-graduation degrees as their qualification were eligible for the posts of horticulture assistants. For the 4,500 posts of horticulture assistants, 2,500 candidates qualified in the exam; their certificates were verified and the government also forwarded call letters to those who qualified.

However, the government later introduced a clause that only candidates with B.Sc degrees were eligible for the above said job. So those who did not meet the mentioned criterion demanded that the government consider them ‘eligible’ for recruitment or else they would intensify their agitation.

With situation spiralling out of control, Krishna district police swung into action and shifted the agitators to different parts of the city to restore normalcy.

Later in the evening, the agitators submitted a representation to Collector A Md Imtiaz at his camp office and requested him to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In response to their plea, the collector assured them that he would discuss the matter with Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar.