Home Cities Vijayawada

Aspirants of horticulture assistant posts climb cell tower in Vijayawada in protest against state government's attitude

In response to their plea, the collector assured them that he would discuss the matter with Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed for a while in the city on Tuesday, when the aspirants of C posts in village/ward secretariats climbed a cell tower near Krishna Lanka, denouncing the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the State government in considering them ineligible even after they received the call letters.

The aspirants claimed that the government had earlier notified that those who had graduation and post-graduation degrees as their qualification were eligible for the posts of horticulture assistants. For the 4,500 posts of horticulture assistants, 2,500 candidates qualified in the exam; their certificates were verified and the government also forwarded call letters to those who qualified.

However, the government later introduced a clause that only candidates with B.Sc degrees were eligible for the above said job. So those who did not meet the mentioned criterion demanded that the government consider them ‘eligible’ for recruitment or else they would intensify their agitation. 
With situation spiralling out of control, Krishna district police swung into action and shifted the agitators to different parts of the city to restore normalcy.

Later in the evening, the agitators submitted a representation to Collector A Md Imtiaz at his camp office and requested him to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 
In response to their plea, the collector assured them that he would discuss the matter with Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Lanka Andhra government horticulture assistant vijayawada unrest
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp