Gannavaram police arrest postmaster for cheating 400 depositors 

Gannavaram police arrested a postmaster for cheating as many as 400 customers, in the late hours on Monday.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police arrested a postmaster for cheating as many as 400 customers, in the late hours on Monday.

According to police inspector K Srinivasa Rao, the accused J Nagendra, a branch postmaster, collected Rs 43 lakh from the customers of Ajjampudi and Boothumillupadu village post offices and escaped with the money in August. During the course of the investigation, the police found that the accused had collected money from the customers and had not deposited it in their accounts for the past five years. The fraud came to light when the customers approached the post offices to withdraw their money.

After coming to know that police had arrested Nagendra, customers reached Gannavaram police station in huge number and requested the police to severely punish the accused and reimburse them their stolen deposits as early as possible. 

“Instead of depositing the customer’s money in their accounts, Nagendra stole it. The money will be recovered soon from the culprit,” the inspector said. A case was registered against Nagendra, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

