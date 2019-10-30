Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank CEO in ACB net for accepting bribe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank chief executive officer (CEO) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh at his office in Machilipatnam.

The tainted officer, N Ranga Babu, was taken into custody immediately and would be produced in the ACB special court on Wednesday.

According to officials, Ranga Babu demanded from complainant Kosuri Laksmi Nancharaiah Rs1 lakh for issuing an order in his favour for printing diaries and calendars for 2020. Not willing to pay the bribe, Nancharaiah approached the ACB.

The accused later tested positive to the phinolphthalien test.