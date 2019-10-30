Home Cities Vijayawada

Owning to family issues, two youngsters end lives in Vijayawada

In the first incident, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Gurajala Purna Teja. He had completed his degree course a year ago and was searching for a job. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In two separate incidents, two youngsters committed suicide due to family issues on Tuesday. While one youth hanged himself at his residence in Ajit Singh Nagar, another jumped into a canal at Gollanapalli village in Gannavarm mandal. Response teams rushed to the spot and recovered his body from the Polavaram canal.

“The reasons behind his suicide are yet to be ascertained. Family members told us that Teja was mentally disturbed and might have ended his life because of the depression he was suffering from as he was not getting a job. A case of suspicious death has been registered and a detailed investigation has been initiated,” the police said.

Vengala Anil Kumar, 28, of Gollanapalli village in Gannavaram, jumped into the Polavaram canal in his village at around noon. Family disputes were said to be the reasons behind his hasty decision. 
“Anil Kumar was married and allegedly had differences with his wife and mother-in-law. His body was recovered and handed over to the family,” Gannavaram police said.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

