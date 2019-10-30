South Central Railway General Manager advises officials to increase train speed for better punctuality

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has advised the officials concerned to focus on reducing speed restrictions and increase the average speed of trains to improve punctuality as per the targets fixed by Railway Board.

He conducted a detailed review meeting on s afety, punctuality and freight loading with the principal heads of departments on Tuesday. The divisional railway managers (DRMs) of all six divisions- Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During the course of the meeting, Mallya held a detailed review of signal and telecommunication, loco, carriage and wagon failures which affect the operational schedules. He advised the DRMs to reduce the failures which are affecting train punctuality by taking up proper maintenance programmes during the monsoon season. He also advised them to conduct mock drills at short notices to check the alertness levels of the staff and their preparedness to tackle unusual occurrences.

On the occasion, the general manager instructed the workshop officials to retrofit the bio-toilets in all originating trains by the end of December and directed the divisional officials to provide a watering facility to trains at Kondapalli / Rayanapadu which proceed without touching Vijayawada station.

Additional General Manager BB Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer AA Phadke, Principal Chief Commercial Manager John Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager K Siva Prasad and other officials were also present.