Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner directs officials to link AR Nagar underground drainage system to Polyclinic sewer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting upon a complaint received during Spandana Programme, Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a ground-level inspection at Acharya Ranga Nagar in the city here on Tuesday. During his visit, the civic body chief took stock of the progress of Underground drainage(UGD) system, roads and drinking water facility in the locality.

After observing the poor state of UGD connections, he directed the engineering and town planning department officials to conduct a detailed survey and prepare necessary estimates for directly linking the UGD connections at Acharya Ranga Nagar with the sewers at Polyclinic Road to resolve grievances at the earliest. Engineering officials were also directed to prepare estimates for constructing a public park’s compound wall.

The commissioner further proceeded to BRTS Road and directed the officials to design proposals for developing a food court along with greenery between Food Junction and Madhura Nagar and make it accessible to the public. Chief engineer D Mariyanna accompanied him during his visit.