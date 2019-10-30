Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner directs officials to link AR Nagar underground drainage system to Polyclinic sewer

Engineering officials were also directed to prepare estimates for constructing a public park’s compound wall.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh inspecting repair works (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting upon a complaint received during Spandana Programme, Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a ground-level inspection at Acharya Ranga Nagar in the city here on Tuesday. During his visit, the civic body chief took stock of the progress of Underground drainage(UGD) system, roads and drinking water facility in the locality.

After observing the poor state of UGD connections, he directed the engineering and town planning department officials to conduct a detailed survey and prepare necessary estimates for directly linking the UGD connections at Acharya Ranga Nagar with the sewers at Polyclinic Road to resolve grievances at the earliest. Engineering officials were also directed to prepare estimates for constructing a public park’s compound wall.

The commissioner further proceeded to BRTS Road and directed the officials to design proposals for developing a food court along with greenery between Food Junction and Madhura Nagar and make it accessible to the public. Chief engineer D Mariyanna accompanied him during his visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spandana Programme Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp