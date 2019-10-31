Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra principal secretary for tribal welfare seeks satellite phones for tribals

Ensure services to maintain communication during medical emergencies: Principal Secy

Published: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the number of cases pertaining to health emergencies increasing in the tribal areas of the State, principal secretary (tribal welfare) RP Sisodia has sought the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) to provide satellite phones to the public residing in villages to ensure mobile connectivity under the Central government’s Digital India initiative.

Sisodia participated as chief guest in a day-long workshop on Role of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the Development of Integrated Digital Infrastructure organised by DOT in the city here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that a major portion of the villages and tribal hamlets are situated in the North Coastal region of the State i.e. the Eastern Ghats.

“Due to lack of cellular connectivity, people living in hillocks still face hardships, while communicating with rest of the country during emergencies. In this regard, there is an urgent need to provide them satellite phones so that they can contact people living in the plains.”

‘’The DOT is actively responding to the pleas made by the State government and we are ready to provide the necessary infrastructure and land to the telecom service providers (TSPs) to set up their network towers in tribal areas in order to improve cellular connectivity and prevent complications during medical emergencies ,’’ Sisodia said, adding that DOT should try to provide atleast 3G network services if not 4G, in compliance with the guidelines of the National Telecommunication Policy, 2018.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), New Delhi advisor Sunil Kumar Singhal gave a  presentation on Licensing guidelines and regulations for governing ISPs. Addressing the audience, Singhal informed that India has the world’s second-highest number of internet users after China, with around 665 million active users.

“When it comes to fixed-line broadband subscribers, the number has touched 18 million while the figure of wireless broadband subscribers stands at 576 million. Data consumption has been doubling every year and at present the monthly wireless data consumption of the nation stands at a staggering figure of 10.7 GB,” he said.

Explaining the tariff order for internet service providers (ISPs), the TRAI advisor said that ISPs need to report all new/modifications/updates in tariff plans to TRAI within seven working days through its tariff filing software. “TRAI publishes the details on its website for the benefit of customers,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Telecommunications RP Sisodia tribal areas Internet Service Providers TRAI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp