Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Krutivennu mandal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to repay loans, a farmer in Addaparra village of Krutivennu mandal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his farmland on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased farmer Pinninti Rambabu (40) reportedly took a loan of `10 lakh from financiers for cultivating crops. However, due to floods his crops were destroyed and he faced heavy losses.

When his creditors started forcing him to repay their money, he tried to sell his land. Unable to bear the humiliation he decided to end his life. In another incident, a married woman, M Durga (24), committed suicide by hanging at her house under Nunna police limits. Family and financial disputes are being cited as possible reasons behind her extreme step.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000