Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Krutivennu mandal

Unable to repay loans, a farmer in Addaparra village of Krutivennu mandal committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his farmland on Wednesday.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM

By Express News Service

According to the police, the deceased farmer Pinninti Rambabu (40) reportedly took a loan of `10 lakh from financiers for cultivating crops. However, due to floods his crops were destroyed and he faced heavy losses.

When his creditors started forcing him to repay their money, he tried to sell his land. Unable to bear the humiliation he decided to end his life.  In another incident, a married woman, M Durga (24), committed suicide by hanging at her house under Nunna police limits. Family and financial disputes are being cited as possible reasons behind her extreme step.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

