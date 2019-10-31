Nuzvid police conduct cordon and search operations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police conducted a cordon and search operations in EMMAR Apparao Colony of the town on Wednesday. The objective was to monitor the activities of old criminals and recovering stolen vehicles and property.

As many as 200 police officials, including DSP Ch GV Prasad and Nuzvid circle inspector, participated in the operation and verified records of vehicles. During the inspection, the police took the thumbprint of 85 suspects, took 20 old criminals into their custody and seized 62 vehicles.

The police said they had mapped the locality and blocked all entry and exit points of the colony. As most of the offenders and suspects chose outskirts as hiding places presuming that there will be no surveillance in those colonies, the police conducted the surprise raid. Individuals and shopkeepers were requested to install CCTVs on their premises.