Home Cities Vijayawada

Nuzvid police conduct cordon and search operations

As many as 200 police officials, including DSP Ch GV Prasad and Nuzvid circle inspector, participated in the operation and verified records of vehicles.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police conducted a cordon and search operations in EMMAR Apparao Colony of the town on Wednesday. The objective was to monitor the activities of old criminals and recovering stolen vehicles and property.

As many as 200 police officials, including DSP Ch GV Prasad and Nuzvid circle inspector, participated in the operation and verified records of vehicles. During the inspection, the police took the thumbprint of 85 suspects, took 20 old criminals into their custody and seized 62 vehicles.

The police said they had mapped the locality and blocked all entry and exit points of the colony. As most of the offenders and suspects chose outskirts as hiding places presuming that there will be no surveillance in those colonies, the police conducted the surprise raid. Individuals and shopkeepers were requested to install CCTVs on their premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nuzvid police EMMAR
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp