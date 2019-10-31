Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway conducts seminar on Vigilance Awareness Week

Senior deputy general manager and chief vigilance officer(CVO) Chandrima Roy and divisional railway manager(DRM) P Srinivas graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the officials of South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division conducted a seminar on the theme  Integrity - A way of life at the railway divisional auditorium here on Wednesday. Senior deputy general manager and chief vigilance officer(CVO) Chandrima Roy and divisional railway manager(DRM) P Srinivas graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the CVO called upon the staff to be aware of the latest rules and regulations. She said the Central Vigilance Commission’s motive behind observing the awareness week is to renew faith in integrity, transparency and accountability.

“Accountability is something unique to government servants and every employee is accountable to the taxpayers. The officers should take responsibility for their actions,’’ she added. Roy congratulated Vijayawada division for its initiative to implement e-DAS. Later, the SDGM along with Srinivas distributed awards to prize winners of various competitions conducted on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance Awareness Week South Central Railway SCR Vijayawada division
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp