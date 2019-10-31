South Central Railway conducts seminar on Vigilance Awareness Week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the officials of South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division conducted a seminar on the theme Integrity - A way of life at the railway divisional auditorium here on Wednesday. Senior deputy general manager and chief vigilance officer(CVO) Chandrima Roy and divisional railway manager(DRM) P Srinivas graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the CVO called upon the staff to be aware of the latest rules and regulations. She said the Central Vigilance Commission’s motive behind observing the awareness week is to renew faith in integrity, transparency and accountability.

“Accountability is something unique to government servants and every employee is accountable to the taxpayers. The officers should take responsibility for their actions,’’ she added. Roy congratulated Vijayawada division for its initiative to implement e-DAS. Later, the SDGM along with Srinivas distributed awards to prize winners of various competitions conducted on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week.