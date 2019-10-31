Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner directs officials for shopping mall at Bhavanipuram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to design proposals for constructing a shopping mall in the lorry stand and develop necessary infrastructure near Babburi grounds, Punnami Ghat.

Accompanied by Estate Officer N Sridhar, the civic chief conducted inspections in various parts of the city here on Wednesday.

During their visit, the duo inspected Punnami Ghat and questioned the officials concerned regarding the facilities being offered to the walkers’ association.

The duo further proceeded to the lorry stand in Bhavanipuram and gave instruction to the officials concerned to make proposals to construct a mall where people whose shops will be demolished can set up new ones.