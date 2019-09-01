307 projects displayed at three-day science fair 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Science Fair-2019 was organised by Amaravati Balotsavam at SRR and CVR Government Degree College in the city from Thursday to Saturday. Various schools from the city participated and 307 projects were displayed.

The projects were made under five categories — life-science, energy, science and technology, environment and food and agriculture.

The participants were divided in these five categories and put in three age-wise groups—sixth and seventh, eight, ninth and 10th, and open to all. First, second, third and consolation prizes were given to each category.

“The sole aim of these competitions is to make children think about the existing problems and come up with their solutions,” said the convenor of the fair G Jyotsna.