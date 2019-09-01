‘Clear clogged drains to prevent mosquito breeding’: VMC Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the increase in mosquito menace across the city, majorly due to poor drainage system, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the engineering department officials to deploy advanced machinery and clear the clogged drains at the earliest.

He, along with city planner K Lakshmana Rao, chief engineer JV Ramakrishna and others carried out ground-level inspection at various localities on Saturday.

After observing several drains clogged with waste, Venkatesh directed officials concerned to clear the waste near major culverts and prevent mosquito breeding. Instructions were also given to the public health department officials to clear the waste piled up near the smart bins in front of the Food Junction on BRTS Road and avoid inconvenience for the commuters.

Later, the municipal commissioner proceeded towards Andhra Loyola College, where he verified an application given by the town planning department officials for the construction of a hostel on the premises of the college. On the occasion, members of walkers’ association told the commissioner about their monetary contribution for the improvement of the basic infrastructure on the premises of the college. In response to the noble gesture, Venkatesh instructed officials concerned to study the possibilities of developing a park in the college premises.

He informed them that a meeting will be conducted shortly after preparing estimates for developing a park. He inspected works of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue, to be installed near Police Control Room Junction on Monday.