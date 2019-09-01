Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Clear clogged drains to prevent mosquito breeding’: VMC Prasanna Venkatesh

After observing several drains clogged with waste, Venkatesh directed officials concerned to clear the waste near major culverts and prevent mosquito breeding.

Published: 01st September 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the increase in mosquito menace across the city, majorly due to poor drainage system, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the engineering department officials to deploy advanced machinery and clear the clogged drains at the earliest. 

He, along with city planner K Lakshmana Rao, chief engineer JV Ramakrishna and others carried out ground-level inspection at various localities on Saturday. 

After observing several drains clogged with waste, Venkatesh directed officials concerned to clear the waste near major culverts and prevent mosquito breeding. Instructions were also given to the public health department officials to clear the waste piled up near the smart bins in front of the Food Junction on BRTS Road and avoid inconvenience for the commuters. 

Later, the municipal commissioner proceeded towards Andhra Loyola College, where he verified an application given by the town planning department officials for the construction of a hostel on the premises of the college. On the occasion, members of walkers’ association told the commissioner about their monetary contribution for the improvement of the basic infrastructure on the premises of the college. In response to the noble gesture, Venkatesh instructed officials concerned to study the possibilities of developing a park in the college premises.

He informed them that a meeting will be conducted shortly after preparing estimates for developing a park. He inspected works of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue, to be installed near Police Control Room Junction on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prasanna Venkatesh Vijayawada municipal commissioner
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp