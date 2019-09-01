Narrow escape for passengers as bus falls into Penamaluru canal in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 40 passengers had a narrow escape when an APSRTC bus overturned and plunged into a canal near Peddapulipaka village of Penamalur mandal on Saturday afternoon.

According to the passengers, the incident occured around 3 pm when the RTC bus on its way to Avanigadda from Vijayawada lost control, turned turtle and plunged into a roadside canal. Locals immediately came to the rescue.

“Out of the 40 passengers onboard, five sustained severe injuries while 10 others received minor bruises. They were admitted to Vijayawada Government Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the passengers, a case was registered against the driver and he was taken into custody,” said Penamalur police.