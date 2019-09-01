Home Cities Vijayawada

Rush hour at bus, railway stations ahead of festival in Vijayawada

Published: 01st September 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 09:27 AM

A huge crowd was seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A huge crowd was seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unprecedented rush was witnessed at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Vijayawada Railway Station on Saturday evening as several students and employees were seen heading for their native places to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, APSRTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Dy CTM) K Sri Ramulu said the APSRTC was operating 30 special services to the Rayalaseema region from Vijayawada, and 30 more to Ongole and East and West Godavari districts. “Apart from the 550 regular services operated from Vijayawada to various destinations across the State, special buses will be operated on Sunday, depending on the passenger rush,” he added. Plans are also under consideration to operate special buses during the return journey on September 2 and 3. 

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, private bus operators swung-into-action and operated buses to Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Nellore and Visakhapatnam. Several passengers, who failed to get a ticket in RTC buses preferred to travel in private buses to celebrate the festival.

On the other hand, the city railway station was also choked with passengers and officials made elaborate arrangements on the platforms to guide the passengers. Regular trains heading to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Hyderabad were seen overcrowded with passengers. Special teams were deployed on the platforms to provide tickets and prevent stampede-like situation.Passengers can book their tickets at www.apsrtconline.in.

