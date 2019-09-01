Seven classical dance forms presented in Vijayawada dance festival

Home Cities Vijayawada

With the theme ‘Tribute to Mother India’, seven out of the eight classical dance forms of the country were performed by dancers from across the country.

Andhra Pradesh Artist performs dance as a part of Nrithya Bharathi-2019 at Cultural center in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Artist performs dance as a part of Nrithya Bharathi-2019 at Cultural center in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nrithya Bharathi-2019, a classical dance festival, was conducted at the Culture Centre for Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) here on Saturday.

With the theme ‘Tribute to Mother India’, seven out of the eight classical dance forms of the country were performed by dancers from across the country. The performances began with Mohiniattam dance by Ramya Renjith from Kerala. It was followed by Kathak performance by H Lekhya Bharani from Andhra, Kuchipudi by Manjula Indraganti from the adjacent Telangana, Odissi by Jivana Devi from New Delhi, Manipuri by Macha Chaoreikanba from Manipur, Bharatanatyam by Moupiya Dutta from West Bengal and Sattriya by Monisha Devi Goswamy from Assam. A thematic dance on ‘Ide Ide Mana Desam’ composed by Guru Khaleel followed.  

The performances concluded with a group performance by all the seven dancers on Vandemataram composed by Praveen D Rao, who is an internationally recognised musician from Bengaluru.

