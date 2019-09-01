Two more administrative circles likely in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To streamline the administration and for quick redressal of public grievances, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to decentralise power, on the lines of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Officials are studying all possibilities to increase the existing administrative circle offices, from three to five.

After the announcement of Amaravati as the State capital, it has become a herculean task for the civic body to take administrative decisions and address the grievances on time. Then municipal commissioner J Nivas had written to the State government and sought to appoint three zonal commissioners for better administration. Considering his plea, the government, in December, 2018, had appointed three zonal commissioners for circles I, II and III. According to VMC officials, the working of the city administration was done at the circle offices between 1999 and 2003, and the oficials under the limitations of the particular circle office carried out the required services for their area.

At the time, executive engineers were appointed as the in-charge and were given full administrative powers. However, the circle system was abolished due to alleged irregularities in town planning, public health and urban community development (UCD) wing that came to light in 2003. Then, all services began to be delivered from the office of municipal corporation.

With workload increased on the existing VMC employees after the capital announcement, three zonal commissioners were appointed for administrative convenience. A team of officials were appointed to study all possibilities for providing the services from circle offices.

A report in this regard would be submitted to Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh in the upcoming months and based on it, two more administrative circle offices were likely to become functional from November.

“There is an urgent need to decentralise power as the city’s population has reached almost 15 lakh, making it tough for us to address their grievances on time. Recently, a meeting was held with various departmental heads in the corporation and they were sought to prepare a detailed list of staff required for decentralising the power from circle offices.

If everything goes as per our plans, the administrative circle offices will start offering services to the public, thereby easing the burden of the municipal corporation office,” said Prasanna Venkatesh.

Gazette notification for ban on plastic bags

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has issued a gazette notification for its move to ban single-use plastics in the city. Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Saturday formally released the notification as part of ‘MANA VIJAYAWADA’- Anti Plastic campaign, which will conclude on October 2. As per the notification, no industry or person shall manufacture, stock, distribute, sell and use single-use plastics and its products after September 5. The manufacturer or seller of compostable plastic bags should obtain a certificate from the Central Pollution Control Road (CPCB) before marketing or selling them, it added.