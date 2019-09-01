Vijayawada mother petitons for euthanasia of differently-abled girl as doctor denies treatment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that a gynaecologist of Vijayawada government hospital denied treatment to her 19-year-old differently-abled daughter, a woman has petitioned Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to allow euthanasia for her daughter.

However, the hospital authorities refuted the allegations levelled by G Swarnalatha, mother of 19-year-old Jhanavi. They said Jhanavi was getting free treatment at the hospital since her birth, and that she was suffering from an endocrine-related aliment and not gynaecological. Since May 24, 2017, Jhanavi was being treated by the HOD of general medicine wing and medicines worth Rs 9,264 was being provided to her free of cost every month.

Meanwhile, official sources said no euthanasia petition was received at the Governor’s office. Further, the Governor was in Hyderabad as his wife Suprava was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for ill health.

Swarnalatha, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar, in her mercy killing petition wrote that her daughter was suffering from multiloculated hydrocephalus and 100 per cent disability. In 2004, the girl was diagnosed with precocious puberty, a condition in which a child’s body begins changing into that of an adult too soon.

She stated that her daughter was denied treatment by the gynaecology department, even though a court had ordered them to provide the same. Swarnalath and her husband alleged that Dr. D Rajyalakshmi, head of the gynaecology department, refused to treat her, and instead was referred her the Medicine wing.

GGH Superintendent P Nancharaiah told TNIE there was no negligence on part of the hospital and the patient was not refused treatment.

Meanwhile, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz took up the case suo motu and ordered an inquiry into the allegations. He said there were allegations from both sides in this case. “While the parents are alleging that the hospital authorities refused to treat their daughter, the hospital authorities claim that the parents have a grudge against the hospital management. They say the father is an employee of the hospital and was shifted to a different department following allegations of irregularities. An inquiry has been ordered and, based on the report, action will be taken,” he said.