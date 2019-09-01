Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada mother petitons for euthanasia of differently-abled girl as doctor denies treatment

GGH Superintendent P Nancharaiah told TNIE there was no negligence on part of the hospital and the patient was not refused treatment.  

Published: 01st September 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

overnment General Hospital in Vijayawada

overnment General Hosp ital in Vijayawada (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that a gynaecologist of Vijayawada government hospital denied treatment to her 19-year-old differently-abled daughter, a woman has petitioned Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to allow euthanasia for her daughter. 

However, the hospital authorities refuted the allegations levelled by G Swarnalatha, mother of 19-year-old Jhanavi. They said Jhanavi was getting free treatment at the hospital since her birth, and that she was suffering from an endocrine-related aliment and not gynaecological. Since May 24, 2017, Jhanavi was being treated by the HOD of general medicine wing and medicines worth Rs 9,264 was being provided to her free of cost every month. 

Meanwhile, official sources said no euthanasia petition was received at the Governor’s office. Further, the Governor was in Hyderabad as his wife Suprava was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for ill health. 

Swarnalatha, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar, in her mercy killing petition wrote that her daughter was suffering from multiloculated hydrocephalus and 100 per cent disability. In 2004, the girl was diagnosed with precocious puberty, a condition in which a child’s body begins changing into that of an adult too soon. 

She stated that her daughter was denied treatment by the gynaecology department, even though a court had ordered them to provide the same.  Swarnalath and her husband alleged that Dr. D Rajyalakshmi, head of the gynaecology department, refused to treat her, and instead was referred her the Medicine wing. 

GGH Superintendent P Nancharaiah told TNIE there was no negligence on part of the hospital and the patient was not refused treatment.  

Meanwhile, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz took up the case suo motu and ordered an inquiry into the allegations. He said there were allegations from both sides in this case. “While the parents are alleging that the hospital authorities refused to treat their daughter, the hospital authorities claim that the parents have a grudge against the hospital management. They say the father is an employee of the hospital and was shifted to a different department following allegations of irregularities.  An inquiry has been ordered and, based on the report, action will be taken,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada government hospital
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp