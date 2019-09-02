Home Cities Vijayawada

19-year-old girl student hangs self

The incident came to light when fellow students noticed R Sri Bhagyalakshmi (19) hanging and informed the same to the college management.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old student of Nuzvid IIIT committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room while speaking to her boyfriend over video call on Sunday afternoon. The incident came to light when fellow students noticed R Sri Bhagyalakshmi (19) hanging and informed the same to the college management.

According to Nuzvid police, Bhagyalakshmi hailed from Gokavaram village of East Godavari district and was pursuing third-year Computer Science Engineering (CSE) course in the Nuzvid IIIT campus. While her father Durga Rao was a carpenter by profession, mother Ramadevi was a homemaker. The girl was last seen in the hostel mess around 1 pm talking to her boyfriend and was apparently upset.

“Bhagyalakshmi reportedly had met the boy recently and they were seeing each other. Some disputes took place between them and that might be the reason behind her committing suicide. Before taking the extreme step, she called her brother and told him that she was downhearted. She further told him that she was going to commit suicide. Minutes later, she went to her hostel room and ended her life with the help of her dupatta,” Nuzvid police added.

A case under section CrPC 174 (suspicious death) was registered and an investigation into her death was underway.
Suicide helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

