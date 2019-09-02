Aspirants find Andhra Pradesh village secretariat exam tough 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The village secretariat exams, which started on Sunday, proved a tough nut to crack for many. Some examinees felt that it was as tough as the Groups.

From Krishna district, 1,01,982 candidates took the morning session of the test, and 24,980 sat in the evening session. Some candidates said the question paper covered topics from history and science to arithmetic, which they had not expected.

H Jyothi, one of the examinees, said, “I didn’t expect the paper to be this tough. I thought it will have more questions on current affairs, and the State’s economy. On the contrary, we were asked to write about other states, with some questions dealing with issues across the globe. The Groups exam, by APPSC, is much easier than this.”

Another candidate Elsy Glory was of the opinion that the arithmetic section was harder than others and the questions were not straight-forward. “The questions were far too confusing and took a lot of time to solve. The questions related to the State were less.”

Meanwhile, pregnant women and young mothers, too, took the tests with the hopes securing government jobs. M Poornima, mother of a month-old toddler, had come to the city from Nunna. She was almost in tears as her baby was hungry and she waited for her husband, also one of the aspirants, to pick her up. Her husband’s centre was in Enikepadu. This was the first government exam she appeared without any coaching.

There were women who brought their infants to the centres as relatives and security guards volunteered to take care of them.

In the morning session, the examination was conducted for Mahila police, Panchayat Secretary Grade-5, ward secretary and administrative secretary posts. Aspirants of digital assistant posts took the test in the afternoon session. The papers had 150 common questions, and were both in Engilish and Telugu. There were also questions related to the AP Reorganisation Act 2014–the schedules, assurance given to the State government, etc–and resources found in the State.

The officials had made all the required arrangements, and deployed 14,000 employees for the peaceful conduct of exams.

Over 70K from Prakasam take test on first day

The first day of tests for recruitment to village and ward secretariat posts went off peacefully in the Prakasam district on Sunday. Around 70,088 of 75899 applicants took the test at 231 centres. Of them, 38,180 had opted to appear for the exam at 68 centres in Ongole

District Collector, DRO and other officials inspected several centres and observed the examination process. At St. Xavier’s School, one of the centres, on Kurnool Road, a few candidates were not allowed inside the centre as they arrived late. Later, Collector Pola Bhaskar convened a brief meeting and expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements

On Sunday evening, the authorities released key for the test conducted in the morning session. It could be downloaded online from gramsachivalayam.

ap.gov.in