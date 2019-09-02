Home Cities Vijayawada

Aspirants find Andhra Pradesh village secretariat exam tough 

From Krishna district, 1,01,982 candidates took the morning session of the test, and 24,980 sat in the evening session.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates queue up to enter the examination centre at Montessori College in the city.

Candidates queue up to enter the examination centre at Montessori College in the city. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The village secretariat exams, which started on Sunday, proved a tough nut to crack for many. Some examinees felt that it was as tough as the Groups. 

From Krishna district, 1,01,982 candidates took the morning session of the test, and 24,980 sat in the evening session. Some candidates said the question paper covered topics from history and science to arithmetic, which they had not expected. 

H Jyothi, one of the examinees, said, “I didn’t expect the paper to be this tough. I thought it will have more questions on current affairs, and the State’s economy. On the contrary, we were asked to write about other states, with some questions dealing with issues across the globe. The Groups exam, by APPSC, is much easier than this.”

Another candidate Elsy Glory was of the opinion that the arithmetic section was harder than others and the questions were not straight-forward. “The questions were far too confusing and took a lot of time to solve. The questions related to the State were less.” 

Meanwhile, pregnant women and young mothers, too, took the tests with the hopes securing government jobs. M Poornima, mother of a month-old toddler, had come to the city from Nunna. She was almost in tears as her baby was hungry and she waited for her husband, also one of the aspirants, to pick her up. Her husband’s centre was in Enikepadu. This was the first government exam she appeared without any coaching.

There were women who brought their infants to the centres as relatives and security guards volunteered to take care of them. 

In the morning session, the examination was conducted for Mahila police, Panchayat Secretary Grade-5, ward secretary and administrative secretary posts. Aspirants of digital assistant posts took the test in the afternoon session. The papers had 150 common questions, and were both in Engilish and Telugu. There were also questions related to the AP Reorganisation Act 2014–the schedules, assurance given to the State government, etc–and resources found in the State. 

The officials had made all the required arrangements, and deployed 14,000 employees for the peaceful conduct of exams. 

Over 70K from Prakasam take test on first day
The first day of tests for recruitment to village and ward secretariat posts went off peacefully in the Prakasam district on Sunday. Around 70,088 of 75899 applicants took the test at 231 centres. Of them, 38,180 had opted to appear for the exam at 68 centres in Ongole   
District Collector, DRO and other officials inspected several centres and observed the examination process. At St. Xavier’s School, one of the centres, on Kurnool Road, a few candidates were not allowed inside the centre as they arrived late. Later, Collector Pola Bhaskar convened a brief meeting and expressed satisfaction on the overall  arrangements
On Sunday evening, the authorities released key for the test conducted in the morning session. It could be downloaded online from gramsachivalayam.
ap.gov.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Village Secretariat exam Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp