Home Cities Vijayawada

Denizens prepare to welcome Vinayaka in Vijayawada

Residents carry out last-minute shopping amid jacked up prices for Ganesha idols, flowers and decorations

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A person arranges decoratives inside Ganesh's canopy for Vinayaka chaturdi at One Town in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A person arranges decoratives inside Ganesh's canopy for Vinayaka chaturdi at One Town in Vijayawada on Sunday.(Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations were going in full swing in the city on Sunday for the eleven-day Vinayaka Chavithi festivities beginning from Monday. Nearly all residential welfare associations, festival organising committees and youth were busy in giving final touches to their pandals erected at the street corners with Ganesha idols of all sizes. 

Taking advantage of the situation, vendors have set up stalls on Besant Road, One Town, Patamata, Benz Circle, Satyanarayanapuram, Bhavanipuram, Ajith Singh Nagar areas with the public lining up to purchase decorative material. People irrespective of age-group were seen bargaining with idol sellers who had jacked up the prices for the last-minute rush. 

For the last three-and-a-half decades, Sri Maha Ganapathi Mahotsava Committee at Besant Road has been organising the festival on a grand scale. Like every year, a huge pandal was erected for the festivity with 14-feet high Ganesha idol, brought from Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. 

One Town area also wore the festive look with Vinayaka temple on Canal Road being spruced up. 
Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi Wholesale Flower Market witnessed unprecedented rush from the early hours of Sunday. 

The market procured about 800 tonne of flowers including roses, chrysanthemums, marigold and others against the regular 450 tonnes. Anticipating the demand from the public, prices of the flowers were also hiked. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinayaka Chavithi Vijayawada
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp