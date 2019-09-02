Engineering student drowns in Vijayawada's Bandar Canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An engineering student of Kanuru VR Siddhartha Engineering College drowned after he fell inside Bandar Canal in Vijayawada on Saturday night.

A case was registered in Penamaluru police station and swimmers were engaged to look for the missing 22-year-old, Sivayya.

According to Penamaluru circle inspector M Satyanarayana, Sivayya, with his brother-in-law Saida (27), went near the canal to have a smoke.

While Sivayya sat on the parapet wall of the bridge above the canal, Saida was on his bike. Sivayya lost his balance and fell into the canal.

To rescue him, Saida jumped into the water but could not find him due to bad lighting and heavy water flow.

“NDRF personnel conducted searches in the water and fished out his body only on Sunday afternoon. The body was sent for postmortem and, later, handed over to the family,” added inspector Satyanarayana.