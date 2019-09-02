Error-free final voter list by January 2020 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State K Vijayanand called upon the youth who would complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2020, to enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form-6. Accompanied by District Collector A Md Imtiaz, he launched a voter verification drive, called the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) at the Collector’s camp office here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Vijayanand said that error-free final voter list will be published in January 2020.

He sought the voters to make use of the special summer revision programme for correction of errors such as name, photo and address in the electoral rolls till October 15. As many as 11,000 common service centres have been setup across the State, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available to assist voters correct the electoral rolls.

The CEO further said that voters can make corrections online through National Voters Service Portal (www.nvsp.in) or through the voter helpline 1950. If voters want to correct errors in their voter cards, they can approach the ground-level staff through submitting Form-8.

In case of dead or shifted members, facility of automatic generation of Form-7 would be provided. Family members of the dead should submit a statement along with Form-7, intimating that he/she is a near relative/family member of the deceased elector, Vijayanand said.

For registration, un-enrolled eligible electors will be given facility of filing Form-6 and PWD electors can make use of the voter helpline to fill in their details.

Citizens can also approach the officials with supporting documents such as passport, driving license or Aadhaar card, ration card, identity card for government/semi-government officials, bank passbooks, farmer’s identity card, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, latest water/electricity/telephone/gas connection bill for that address either in the name of the applicant or

his/her immediate relation, Vijayanand added.