Home Cities Vijayawada

Error-free final voter list by January 2020 in Andhra Pradesh

For registration, un-enrolled eligible electors will be given facility of filing Form-6 and PWD electors can make use of the voter helpline to fill in their details. 

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief electoral officer of AP K Vijayanand and district collector MD Imtiyaz during the launch of Voter Verification Drive at collector's camp office in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief electoral officer of AP K Vijayanand and district collector MD Imtiyaz during the launch of Voter Verification Drive at collector's camp office in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State K Vijayanand called upon the youth who would complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2020, to enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form-6. Accompanied by District Collector A Md Imtiaz, he launched a voter verification drive, called the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) at the Collector’s camp office here on Sunday. 

Speaking to the media, Vijayanand said that error-free final voter list will be published in January 2020. 
He sought the voters to make use of the special summer revision programme for correction of errors such as name, photo and address in the electoral rolls till October 15. As many as 11,000 common service centres have been setup across the State, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available to assist voters correct the electoral rolls.

The CEO further said that voters can make corrections online through National Voters Service Portal (www.nvsp.in) or through the voter helpline 1950. If voters want to correct errors in their voter cards, they can approach the ground-level staff through submitting Form-8. 

In case of dead or shifted members, facility of automatic generation of Form-7 would be provided. Family members of the dead should submit a statement along with Form-7, intimating that he/she is a near relative/family member of the deceased elector, Vijayanand said.
For registration, un-enrolled eligible electors will be given facility of filing Form-6 and PWD electors can make use of the voter helpline to fill in their details. 

Citizens can also approach the officials with supporting documents such as passport, driving license or Aadhaar card, ration card, identity card for government/semi-government officials, bank passbooks, farmer’s identity card, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, latest water/electricity/telephone/gas connection bill for that address either in the name of the applicant or 
his/her immediate relation, Vijayanand added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Vijayanand Andhra Pradesh Electors Verification Programme
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp