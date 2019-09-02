Home Cities Vijayawada

Restored gold chain proves to be ‘fake’ in Krishna

DSP GV Ramana Murthy said he ordered a probe after the issue came to his notice.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:20 AM

Police, Crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an incident that left the police embarrassed, a woman alleged that the stolen gold restored to her was fake. According to the police, some miscreants broke into the house of Juvvadi Kalavathi (55) at Munagacherla village in Nandigama mandal of Krishna district on the night of October 14, 2018 and decamped with a gold chain, four rings and two earrings weighing around 120 grams and some silver ornaments.

The next day, she lodged a complaint with Nandigama police about the theft. After three months, the police arrested the thieves and recovered the gold ornaments. However, they only gave her 80 grams of gold and another chain which did not belong to Kalavathi as replacement, claiming that the thieves sold it. “When I tried to pledge the gold chain in a bank, I came to know that it was fake,” Kalavathi claimed. 

Kalavathi said though she took the matter to the notice of Circle Inspector Ramana (who is now transferred), there was no response from him. 

DSP GV Ramana Murthy said he ordered a probe after the issue came to his notice. “Whenever police restore lost valuables, owners have to check them thoroughly and approach us immediately if there are any differences. In this case, the court trial was completed and the accused were convicted. However, a probe was ordered to unravel the truth behind the woman’s allegation,” the Nandigama DSP said.

