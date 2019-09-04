 Machilipatnam police nab gang duping customers with fake gold

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam police arrested a notorious four-member gang on Tuesday, for allegedly cheating people by exchanging fake gold for real.

The prime accused was identified as Derangula Rajesh, an auto driver by profession. “Rajesh roped in three of his relatives for the team and began selling or exchanging fake gold, claiming it to be real.

The gang so far has committed 14 such crimes in Narasaraopet, Vizag, Nandyal and Bengaluru,” said Mahila CCS in-charge DSP Azeez.