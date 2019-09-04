23-year-old Vijayawada man commits suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented house at Santhi Nagar under Nunna police station limits on Tuesday morning.

According to inspector M Prabhakar, the deceased was identified as Kondarthi Srikanth (23), who worked as a sanitary supervisor in the New Government General Hospital. Srikanth lived with his two colleagues at a rented house in Santhi Nagar. The incident occurred on Monday late night

“The 23-year-old was reportedly depressed after breaking up with his girlfriend. It might be one of the reasons behind his hasty decision. However, a detailed investigation has been called on to find the facts behind the incident,” said the inspector.