Even men are not safe in Vijayawada

Of 547 such cases reported in city, 238 related to men, boys

Published: 04th September 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not just women, even men of Vijayawada were unsafe. Cases of men going missing were on the rise, giving the police department one more reason to worry about.

According to statistics provided by the city police, 547 such cases were reported under the police commissionerate limits since January. Of them, 238 were males, including 44 boys. “Of 547, we have traced 398 persons. While a few men left home due to personal reasons, other cases are kidnappings and runaways,” said city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. 

Last year, 909 such cases were reported, of which 822 were solved. The statistics further revealed that while the police reunited 125 missing men with their families, 69 were yet to be traced. Similarly, out of the 216 women and girls who had gone missing, 162 of them were traced and reunited with their families. Also, 76 of 93 missing teenage girls were brought back to their homes. 

The situation elsewhere reflected this trend. According to sources, around 10,000 missing cases were reported in the State. Of them, around 4,000 were related to men. “The State police were able to traceless than 40 per cent of the missing persons. There are 1,540 women and 629 girls who are still missing,” said a senior official.

Crime record 
Total missing persons in 2019 till date: 547
Traced: 398
Missing 
men: 194
Traced: 125
Untraced persons: 149
Total missing cases in 2018: 909
Traced: 822
Missing men: 276
Untraced persons: 87

