Panel to monitor environmental education in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A six-member committee will be set up to implement the plan of providing Environmental Education Awareness and Training (EEAT) schemes in the State, said the officials of environment, forests, science and technology (EFST) department on Tuesday.

The decision was taken as a result of the proposal made to the State by Andhra Pradesh National Green Corps (APNGC) Guntur Director (FAC), in August.

The State-level Monitoring Committee will monitor the physical and financial aspects and will meet at least twice in a year to give suggestions.

Special chief secretary to Government, EFST department, AP Secretariat will be the chairperson of the panel.